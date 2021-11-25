Video: LaMelo Ball’s showboat attempt backfired spectacularly

LaMelo Ball is known for playing with a lot of flair, but that blew up in his face magnificently on Wednesday.

The Charlotte Hornets phenom got a breakaway opportunity in the first half against the Orlando Magic and decided to add some extra style. He bounced the ball off the hardwood to himself and went up for the reverse dunk — the only problem was that he missed it.

LaMelo smoked this oop to himself 😅 @shaqtin pic.twitter.com/wZeiTbuCgY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2021

What in the name of Mario Balotelli was that?

That is definitely not the type of play you should be pulling in a two-point game, and Hornets coach James Borrego made sure to let Ball know about it. He immediately subbed Ball out after the gaffe and kept him on the bench for the rest of the half. Fortunately for the Hornets however, they held on to win 106-99 despite Ball’s boneheaded play.

The 20-year-old Ball is already one of the flashiest players in the league and can produce some real box-office highlights when he is on point. Ironically though, what we saw from Ball instead on Wednesday was one of the NBA’s biggest lowlights in a while.