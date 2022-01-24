Video: LeBron James flexed while down big to Heat

LeBron James seemed to lack situational awareness during Sunday’s game.

The Los Angeles Lakers played the Miami Heat, and James got loose on back to-back possessions in the second quarter for a dunk as well an and-one basket. After the and-one, James made a point of flexing his muscles and pounding his chest.

Bron with the slam and the and-1 💪 pic.twitter.com/dCq9Lmo165 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 24, 2022

What that video does not show you though was the score at the time. The Lakers were trailing the Heat 68-48, even after both of James’ baskets. In other words, James was flexing while down 20. Check out another angle.

LeBron flexing as he cuts Miami’s lead to 20🙂 pic.twitter.com/bkW3N0xLNr — Steven Tsakanikas  (@SteveTsak) January 24, 2022

Bam Adebayo, who was on the receiving end of the two James baskets, eventually got him back in the fourth quarter. Adebayo swatted a James layup attempt into the first row, as James pleaded in vain for a foul.

TIME TO PUSH THE AGENDA AGAIN #BAMDPOY pic.twitter.com/eILUEk7Mq0 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 24, 2022

To the Lakers’ credit, they did mount a late comeback and “only” lost by a 113-107 final score. But it still goes down as an L and drops the Lakers back under .500 on the season. On the bright side though, at least James was able to have his moment in front of the cameras.

This kind of behavior is definitely typical for the ex-MVP James. Just a few days ago, he was boasting on Instagram after beating the NBA’s worst team.