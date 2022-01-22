LeBron James compares himself to all-time sports greats in social media post

LeBron James was feeling pretty good about himself after Friday’s win.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 116-105 to get back to .500 on the year. After the game, James posted a couple of his highlight videos to Instagram and compared himself to some all-time sports greats.

“Shifting the culture,” wrote James. “Mention me with MJ and Brady like you’re ‘posed to. I’m standing next to rookies, somehow they looking older. The altitude of matter so cold, it’ll make your nose run. How you expect to get love if you don’t show none?”

James was actually quoting some rap lyrics almost verbatim from Nas’ song “Store Run.” But whereas Nas’ lyric was “Mention me with Mick Jagger and Bono like you’re ‘posed to,” James changed it to Michael Jordan and Tom Brady, indicating that James sees himself as on par with those athletes.

The comparison is not too far off-base, as James is generally considered to be one of the greatest sports stars ever along with Jordan and Brady. But it is a little odd that James would be boasting like this after beating Orlando. The Magic have the worst record in the NBA and are literally the only team that has not yet won ten games this year. But LeBron is going to LeBron!

We know that James really wants to be like Jordan especially. His Instagram post on Friday night was yet another example of that.

Photo: Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports