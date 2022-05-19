Video: Luka Doncic gets faced scratched in Game 1

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks turned out to be a physical one.

Around five minutes into the game and Golden State leading 11-9, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins scratched Luka Doncic’s face as he attempted to steal the ball from the Mavericks star.

A fouled was called on Wiggins, and Doncic went to the free throw line for two shots.

Cameras zooming in on Doncic’s face showed a massive scratch stemming from the bridge of the 23-year-old’s nose to his right cheek.

Luka's face after getting scratched in the face by Andrew Wiggins 😳 pic.twitter.com/jhLyD24XSe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2022

The scratch didn’t seem to affect Doncic too much, as he finished the half with 18 points to lead both teams. He finished with 20 points as his Mavericks were blown out 112-87.