Video: Luka Doncic had tense moment with fan after loss to Clippers

It is safe to say that Luka Doncic had a pretty lousy Sunday afternoon.

Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks lost their game on Sunday to the rival LA Clippers by double figures (112-98). The league-leading scorer Doncic was leaving the floor after the final buzzer when he got slapped on the back by a fan. Doncic was not pleased and looked back at the fan multiple times with an angry, puzzled expression.

Here is the video.

Sunday’s contest took place in Dallas, so that may have been an overzealous Mavs fan. While he finished with 29 points, it was a frustrating game overall for Doncic as he went 9-for-21 from the field and 8-for-13 from the line (also picking up a technical foul in the first half).

We have seen Mavs fans upset opponents in the past with handsiness. But this time around, it was their franchise player that they seemed to upset.