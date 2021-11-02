Video: Mike Breen gave funny nod to viral clip of Knicks fans
Mike Breen is clearly a man who is one with the local culture in New York.
During the first quarter of the Knicks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, Julius Randle banked in a three late in the shot clock. Breen, who does play-by-play for the Knicks in addition to his role on national TV, responded by dropping an enthusiastic “Bing Bong” on the air.
MIKE BREEN just dropped a Bing Bong live on air pic.twitter.com/3nteXvZy7F
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 2, 2021
For those unfamiliar, Breen was referencing the now-iconic video of Knicks fans going crazy outside Madison Square Garden after the team won their home opener. One fan memorably yelled out “Bing Bong,” which has since become a rallying cry for the team.
You can see the full video here, but beware of a lot of bad language.
Knicks guard Evan Fournier now includes “Bing Bong” in tweets, and MSG has even introduced a “Bing Bong” sound effect during games.
Great TEAM win tonight !!
Bing Bong!
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) October 27, 2021
The Knicks are now playing “Bing Bong” after every 3. Unreal. @BarstoolNYC
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 2, 2021
As for Breen, he has always been a meme-savvy announcer, and he proved that once again during Monday’s game. Bing Bong forever, baby.