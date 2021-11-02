Video: Mike Breen gave funny nod to viral clip of Knicks fans

Mike Breen is clearly a man who is one with the local culture in New York.

During the first quarter of the Knicks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, Julius Randle banked in a three late in the shot clock. Breen, who does play-by-play for the Knicks in addition to his role on national TV, responded by dropping an enthusiastic “Bing Bong” on the air.

MIKE BREEN just dropped a Bing Bong live on air pic.twitter.com/3nteXvZy7F — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 2, 2021

For those unfamiliar, Breen was referencing the now-iconic video of Knicks fans going crazy outside Madison Square Garden after the team won their home opener. One fan memorably yelled out “Bing Bong,” which has since become a rallying cry for the team.

You can see the full video here, but beware of a lot of bad language.

Knicks guard Evan Fournier now includes “Bing Bong” in tweets, and MSG has even introduced a “Bing Bong” sound effect during games.

Great TEAM win tonight !!

Bing Bong! — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) October 27, 2021

The Knicks are now playing “Bing Bong” after every 3. Unreal. @BarstoolNYC pic.twitter.com/tbIksHeR7s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 2, 2021

As for Breen, he has always been a meme-savvy announcer, and he proved that once again during Monday’s game. Bing Bong forever, baby.