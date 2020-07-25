Video: Pat Connaughton flying to Orlando to join Bucks in NBA Bubble

Pat Connaughton is on his way to join the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Bubble.

Connaughton shared a video on social media Saturday that showed him in a plane flying to Orlando for the NBA Bubble on the Disney World campus.

Connaughton, 27, was not in the bubble because he had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite his positive test, he said he was feeling “great”.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has tested positive for COVID-19 and thus is not yet with the team in Orlando. He told the @journalsentinel and ESPN: "I am healthy and I feel great and I am excited to join my teammates in Orlando once I meet all the NBA protocols." — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) July 20, 2020

Connaughton will need to quarantine and test negative for the virus upon arriving in the NBA Bubble before being allowed to join his team.

Connaughton is averaging 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season and shooting 45.6 percent from the field as a member of the “bench mob”. His Bucks enter the NBA restart with the best record in the league at 53-12.