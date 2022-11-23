Video: Patrick Beverley got ejected for dirty shove on Deandre Ayton

It took about a month, but Patrick Beverley finally has his first ejection as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers guard Beverley was thrown out of Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for a dirty blind-side shove of Suns big man Deandre Ayton in the fourth quarter. Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who had just been knocked to the ground by a Devin Booker foul. Beverley came charging in and put the seven-foot Ayton on the deck right next to Reaves.

Patrick Beverley shoves Deandre Ayton after he is seen standing over Austin Reaves 🤯pic.twitter.com/lnn8v6QDE4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 23, 2022

Here is another angle where you can see the Beverley shove more clearly.

Patrick Beverley LEVELS Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/zy2aTpDoBz — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 23, 2022

When the dust finally settled, Beverley was ejected from the game, and Booker was charged with a flagrant 1 foul for the initial hit on Reaves.

The Suns held on to win 115-105 to improve to 11-6 on the season (as the Lakers fell to 5-11). After the game, Booker took a swipe at Beverley in an interview on TNT with Chris Haynes.

“Pat need to stop pushing people in the back, man,” said Booker. “Push ’em in the chest. That’s all I got to say.”

Beverley is perhaps the single biggest instigator in the NBA, so it’s almost a surprise that it took him this long to get his first ejection of the season. As for Booker’s “stop pushing people in the back” jab, that was a pretty clear reference to another infamous shove Beverley once had against the Suns.