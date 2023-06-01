Video: Paul George does hilariously spot-on Charles Barkley impression

Charles Barkley’s unique Southern drawl is hard to imitate, but Paul George actually does a pretty darn good job.

On the latest episode of his show “Podcast P,” the LA Clippers star George did a hysterical impression of the Basketball Hall of Famer Barkley. In the style of Barkley, George pretended to struggle with the names of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and also Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson (the latter of whom was a guest on the show). Take a listen.

Paul George’s Charles Barkley impersonation is on point 😂🎯 pic.twitter.com/732elH01EP — Slam (@slamstudios) May 31, 2023

Barkley has been an analyst on TV for over two decades now. While his formal NBA coverage is officially over for the season (with the NBA Finals being aired exclusively on ESPN/ABC instead of on TNT), many, including George, have already long committed Barkley’s voice to memory.

George’s Barkley impersonation has to be the best one we have heard in years. It might be even better than the funny one that Dwight Howard did.