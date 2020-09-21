Video: Rajon Rondo had great reaction to Anthony Davis’ winning shot

Rajon Rondo got the assist on the biggest shot of Game 2 on Sunday night, and he had a great reaction to the play, too.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 105-103 on Anthony Davis’ great shot at the buzzer (seen here). The win gave the Lakers a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

After Davis made the shot, he and the Lakers celebrated the win. Rondo did not. Take a look at him.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis hits the buzzer-beating three to escape the Nuggets 105-103 in WCF Game 2 pic.twitter.com/ewTNyez9mw — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 21, 2020

Did the Lakers even win the game? You wouldn’t have been able to tell based on Rondo’s reaction. That’s the response of a man who knew the shot was going in before the play. That’s the response of a man who knows his team is going to win the championship.

Game 3 between the teams will be on Tuesday.