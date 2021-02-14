Video: Russell Westbrook had priceless reaction to his airball free throw

Russell Westbrook had what was likely the worst free throw attempt of his career on Sunday, and the Washington Wizards star looked just as baffled by the result as the rest of us.

Westbrook airballed a free throw in the first half of his team’s game against the Boston Celtics. The ball fell short of the rim by no less than a foot. Judging by Westbrook’s reaction, you would have sworn someone moved the hoop back while the ball was in the air.

Westbrook isn’t the best free throw shooter, but he has converted nearly 80 percent of his career attempts. We’ve never seen him miss one that badly, and his face said it all.

That was a much different Russ from the one we saw having a solo dance party during a game delay (video here) on Friday. It would be a shock if he ever missed a free throw by that much again.