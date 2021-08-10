Video: Russell Westbrook was vibing out in Lakers gear while driving

Russell Westbrook is one of the newest members of the Los Angeles Lakers, and it looks like the star point guard is already feeling the team’s swag.

Westbrook shared a video on social media Tuesday morning of him vibing out to music while wearing a Lakers shirt.

Westbrook posts videos like that pretty often, but that appears to be the first time he did so while wearing a Lakers shirt.

Ending up in L.A. is something Westbrook schemed about with LeBron James before he was traded by the Washington Wizards. It’s no surprise he seems to be feeling great these days.