Video: Shaq had some harsh comments for James Harden

Shaquille O’Neal offered some extremely harsh criticism of James Harden on Thursday night.

O’Neal spoke on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” and shared his thoughts on Harden’s exit from Houston. O’Neal specifically questioned whether Harden gave Houston his all, as the guard claimed. Shaq picked apart Harden for his postseason struggles and for not making things work despite the Rockets constantly bringing in players he wanted.

“He got his superteam. He has to win this year. If he doesn’t win this year it’s a bust.” @SHAQ reacts to Harden being traded to Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/YSTlqewqB7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 15, 2021

Shaq raised the stakes on Harden, saying if he doesn’t win in Brooklyn this year, “it’s a bust.”

Harden entered the season unhappy with the Rockets and is out of shape. He’s been angling for a trade, and escalated matters with his postgame comments on Tuesday that O’Neal referenced. A day later, the Rockets traded him to Brooklyn in a massive trade (full details here).

Harden forced his way out of Houston, and now the pressure is on him to win big in Brooklyn.