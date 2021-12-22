 Skip to main content
Video: Shaq apparently still cannot shoot

December 22, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Shaq shooting on the TNT set

Times change, season change, but Shaquille O’Neal’s shooting ability still remains the same.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers great took some three-pointers on the set of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Tuesday and provided some good comedy in the process. O’Neal was criticizing Lakers swingman Talen Horton-Tucker for going 1-for-13 from the field in a loss to Phoenix, claiming that he could have shot better. When co-host Candace Parker expressed skepticism, O’Neal decided to prove himself.

What ensued next was an abject disaster. O’Neal missed eight three-pointers in a row from the right wing, bricking some so badly that he had to claim, “That was a pass!” Take a look.

To O’Neal’s credit, he swished his ninth attempt, which allowed him to save face by saying, “I was just playing with y’all! I set y’all up!”

O’Neal’s lone three-point make equaled his total for his entire NBA career. He went 1-for-22 from deep in the NBA, succeeding only on a banked-in three-pointer at the end of a quarter in 1996 with Orlando.

The 49-year-old O’Neal was not exactly known for being a shooter in any other regard either. He infamously struggled with free throws during his career, making just 52.7 percent of them overall.

Still, O’Neal was right — he did shoot better than Horton-Tucker’s 1-for-13. Plus, at least O’Neal is never afraid to embarrass himself on national TV.

