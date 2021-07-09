 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 8, 2021

Video: Shaq strips on live TV to celebrate end of his season

July 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O’Neal was ecstatic to find out that his broadcasting season was ending.

Shaq, who usually provides NBA analysis for TNT, was serving as a postgame analyst on NBATV Thursday after Game 2 of the NBA Finals. During the broadcast, Shaq was informed that this would be his last analyst assignment of the season.

The Big Fella got up and began dancing around in his underwear on live television:

This isn’t Shaq’s first time stripping down on TV. It’s part of what makes him so much fun. And congratulations to him on completing his assignments for the season.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus