Video shows JR Smith beating man who smashed his car during protests

JR Smith had his car damaged during one of the police brutality protests over the weekend, and the man who was allegedly responsible paid a price for the act.

A video that was obtained by TMZ showed Smith pummeling and unleashing several kicks on the person who he says broke his car window. Beware that the video contains some graphic content.

Smith posted a video on social media and explained that his truck was parked in a residential neighborhood that was nowhere near where stores were being looted. He proudly said of the person responsible that he “chased him down and whooped his a–.”

“One of these motherf—ing white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f—ing window in my truck, broke my s—” Smith explained. “I chased him down and whooped his a–. So if the footage comes out and y’all see it, I chased him down and whooped his a–. This ain’t no hate crime. I ain’t got no problem with nobody. … He didn’t know whose window he broke and he got his a– whooped.”

That was the second time Smith was spotted in the streets of greater Los Angeles this weekend, though the first time was in a much more relaxed setting. There has been speculation that the Lakers could be interested in the free agent sharpshooter.