Video: Sixers fans try their best to recruit Damian Lillard during game

Philadelphia 76ers fans put on the full-court press for Damian Lillard during Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

As Lillard stepped to the line in the first quarter, the Wells Fargo Center crowd broke out in “We want Lillard!” chants.

"We want Lillard" chants in Philly 👀 pic.twitter.com/23ZQujuGaJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2021

Sixers writer Austin Krell shared how loud the chants got from press row.

The Sixers faithful also gave Lillard a roaring ovation during the pregame introductions, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. That is a rarity for stars of opposing teams.

The six-time All-Star Lillard was connected to Philly in offseason rumors and is reportedly coveted by Sixers executive Daryl Morey. Lillard has since reaffirmed his commitment to Portland though and is signed through 2024.

But that will not stop the Sixers fans from putting their best foot forward for Lillard. They seem to be staying ready just in case he does an about-face and eventually requests a trade from the Blazers.

Photo: Dec 16, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports