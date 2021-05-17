Video: Steph Curry’s son Canon also does Baron Davis celebration

Steph Curry broke out the Baron Davis celebration on Sunday, and then Curry’s son Canon did the same.

Late in his Golden State Warriors’ win over Memphis, Curry lifted his shirt up to expose his stomach and chest (watch here). Curry did it as a tribute to Davis, who did the same after a big dunk in the playoffs against Utah.

Curry’s celebration was done because the Warriors are in the No. 8 spot in the West, just like Davis’ “We Believe” Warriors squad in 2007.

Well, like father, like son.

Curry’s son Canon also did the same celebration. Steph shared the video on Instagram:

Now if Canon can win a scoring title like his dad, he’ll really be cooking.