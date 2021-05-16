Video: Stephen Curry broke out the Baron Davis celebration

Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a huge win on Sunday, and he paid tribute to another franchise legend while dropping 46 points on the Memphis Grizzlies.

After he knocked down his ninth three-pointer late in Golden State’s 113-101 win, Curry lifted up his jersey and shouted toward the home crowd.

Steph did the Baron jersey move pic.twitter.com/Agzvx45jFm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2021

To longtime Warriors fans, that celebration looked quite familiar. It’s the same one Baron Davis broke out following his famous dunk on Andrei Kirilenko during the 2007 playoffs.

The 2006-07 Golden State team was known as the “We Believe” Warriors. They were a No. 8 seed in the playoffs and shocked the world when they defeated the No. 1-seed Dallas Mavericks in the opening round. They were then eliminated in the second round.

Davis said earlier this year that he thinks his “We Believe” Warriors could beat the 2016-17 Golden State team. Curry, who is friends with Davis, disagreed and said Davis “wouldn’t be a good GM if he thinks that.”

Draymond Green also recently scoffed at the notion that this year’s Warriors, who have secured the No. 8 seed and will be part of the play-in tournament, are similar to the “We Believe” Warriors. Green gave a very good reason why the two teams are different.