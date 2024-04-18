Video of tense Trae Young-Dejounte Murray moment in play-in draws attention

The Atlanta Hawks have a lot to think over this summer, and that much was apparent in one of their final moments of this season.

Atlanta got thrashed in Wednesday’s 9-10 play-in game against the Chicago Bulls, losing by a 131-116 final score. The defeat meant the end of the Hawks’ season, marking the first time since the 2020 Orlando bubble year that they have failed to make the playoffs.

One particular video clip from the game of Hawks backcourt partners Trae Young and Dejounte Murray drew widespread attention online. Young was handling the ball in the closing seconds of the third quarter when he threw a behind-the-back pass to Murray. The pass was a bit off target and resulted in Murray being unable to get off a shot attempt before time expired.

Murray seemed to momentarily lose his cool, throwing up his arms and yelling off to the side as the Hawks walked to the bench. Here is the video.

The former All-Star Murray was acquired by the Hawks in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs two summers ago. But he has not meshed with Young as well as Atlanta had hoped that he would, likely because of the ball-dominant tendencies that both players have. In fact, Murray was very nearly moved by the floundering Hawks at the trade deadline this year before they ultimately decided to keep him.

With Atlanta now firmly ensnared in the clutches of mediocrity, there has been some talk lately that Young could be the one to get sent packing this summer instead. Neither player might be all that easy to move as Young is owed roughly $46 million per year through 2027 and Murray is owed about $28.5 million per year through 2028. But if the above clip is any indication, Atlanta may have to find a way to part with at least one of the two.