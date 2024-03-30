Lakers reportedly trying to add big name via trade

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to make a big in-season trade this year, but that is not stopping them from trying to get a head start on doing something this offseason.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic said the Lakers are still “third star-hunting” and are already looking at potential moves to make in the offseason. Buha named Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as the “most realistic” possibility, adding that such a deal would likely require the Lakers to give up Austin Reaves.

“Yes they are. I can confirm that from multiple sources. They are going third star hunting this off season. You’ll probably have to give up Austin. The one name I hear is Trae Young. That’s the most realistic one right now.” — Jovan Buha on the Lakers star hunting.#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/0PkvfgOXzk — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) March 29, 2024

Interestingly, it was another Hawks guard the Lakers pursued earlier this year, though nothing ever came of it. Young may be the more likely to be moved going forward, though. The Hawks have failed to make much of an impression even with Young in the fold, and that has prompted some to wonder if the star guard could be moved this offseason.

Young would not be cheap for the Lakers in any regard. In addition to the players and picks they would have to give up to get him, he signed a a 5-year, $215 million max extension in 2021 that runs through at least 2025-26.

Young continues to put up big numbers and is averaging 26.4 points per game on the season. His long-range shooting ability would give the Lakers something they do not currently have, but one wonders how things would work by adding another ball-dominant player to the mix.