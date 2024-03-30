 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 30, 2024

Lakers reportedly trying to add big name via trade

March 30, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
The Lakers logo at half court

Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to make a big in-season trade this year, but that is not stopping them from trying to get a head start on doing something this offseason.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic said the Lakers are still “third star-hunting” and are already looking at potential moves to make in the offseason. Buha named Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as the “most realistic” possibility, adding that such a deal would likely require the Lakers to give up Austin Reaves.

Interestingly, it was another Hawks guard the Lakers pursued earlier this year, though nothing ever came of it. Young may be the more likely to be moved going forward, though. The Hawks have failed to make much of an impression even with Young in the fold, and that has prompted some to wonder if the star guard could be moved this offseason.

Young would not be cheap for the Lakers in any regard. In addition to the players and picks they would have to give up to get him, he signed a a 5-year, $215 million max extension in 2021 that runs through at least 2025-26.

Young continues to put up big numbers and is averaging 26.4 points per game on the season. His long-range shooting ability would give the Lakers something they do not currently have, but one wonders how things would work by adding another ball-dominant player to the mix.

Article Tags

Los Angeles LakersTrae Young
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus