 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 29, 2022

Video: Timberwolves fans had savage chant during win over Lakers

October 29, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read

Rudy Gobert at the free throw line

Rather than going “Scoreboard” in Friday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to go “Standings” instead.

The Timberwolves defeated the still-winless Lakers at Target Center by a 111-102 final. As Minnesota center Rudy Gobert stepped to the free throw line in the final 25 seconds with the game effectively in the bag, the home crowd hit the Lakers with a savage chant — “0-5.”

Take a listen.

The Lakers did indeed fall to a dismal 0-5 on the season with the loss to the Timberwolves. They are one of just two winless teams in the entire league (along with the 0-4 Sacramento Kings) and do not even own their first-round draft pick in 2023.

It seems like the Lakers are getting punked by every single opponent they face these days. That will likely continue until they can get into the win column consistently … or at all.

Article Tags

Los Angeles LakersMinnesota Timberwolves fans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus