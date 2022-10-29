Video: Timberwolves fans had savage chant during win over Lakers

Rather than going “Scoreboard” in Friday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to go “Standings” instead.

The Timberwolves defeated the still-winless Lakers at Target Center by a 111-102 final. As Minnesota center Rudy Gobert stepped to the free throw line in the final 25 seconds with the game effectively in the bag, the home crowd hit the Lakers with a savage chant — “0-5.”

Take a listen.

Wolves fans showering Lakers with "0-5" chants 😬 pic.twitter.com/xCdtHkZU1X — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2022

The Lakers did indeed fall to a dismal 0-5 on the season with the loss to the Timberwolves. They are one of just two winless teams in the entire league (along with the 0-4 Sacramento Kings) and do not even own their first-round draft pick in 2023.

It seems like the Lakers are getting punked by every single opponent they face these days. That will likely continue until they can get into the win column consistently … or at all.