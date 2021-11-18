Video: Tyler Herro makes one of the luckiest 3-pointers imaginable

Tyler Herro made one of the luckiest 3-pointers that you could imagine, and that’s not an exaggeration. How do we know? He wasn’t even trying to make a shot!

Midway through the third quarter of the Miami Heat’s 113-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, Herro attempted to throw an alley-oop Jimmy Butler. The pass was a little off target, but in a good way. The ball went in for a long 3-pointer:

Herro and the Heat will take it.

That was one of three 3-pointers Herro made in the game. He finished with 19 points and five assists. Jimmy Butler had a triple-double. Had all gone according to plan, Herro would have had an extra assist and fewer points.