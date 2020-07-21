Udonis Haslem explains Heat’s ‘no-complain’ bubble rule

The NBA bubble hasn’t been a dream for some players in it, but don’t expect to hear any complaints coming out of the Miami Heat camp.

Veteran forward Udonis Haslem said the team has a “no-complain” rule in the knowledge that time is of the essence and everyone else has to deal with the same challenges as well.

Udonis Haslem said the Heat has a "no-complain rule" in the NBA bubble. Haslem: "Everybody's coming in with a lunch-pail mentality every day to get it done. We understand that everything is condensed, so we've got a short amount of time to get a lot of work done." — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 21, 2020

This is probably smart. Some players have gotten bogged down in complaints about the bubble conditions. More recently, though, there has actually been something of a backlash against those complaints as players accept the circumstances.

The Heat sit at 41-24 and are on their way to the playoffs. Still, Haslem is right, and they have to get up to speed quickly if they want to be successful when it really matters.