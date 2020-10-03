Video: Udonis Haslem gives heated speech during Game 2

Udonis Haslem tried to fire up his teammates during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Haslem’s Miami Heat were trailing the Los Angeles Lakers 92-79 with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. They had just scored four points in a row, and the Lakers called a timeout.

During the timeout, Haslem gave an impassioned speech.

UD giving the Heat a pep talk pic.twitter.com/JWQBGLkVfk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2020

According to reporters in attendance for the game, Haslem’s message contained multiple profanities.

I was gonna try to relay what UD said on television, but honestly I would have had to leave out 95% of it due to FCC regulations. https://t.co/VK64Nfocd3 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 3, 2020

Haslem, 40, is mostly on the roster to provide leadership for the Heat. He only saw action in four regular season games and has not appeared in a postseason game this year. But he helps keep the team focused, like the way he instituted a bubble rule for Miami.

The Heat still lost the game 124-114 and trail 2-0 in the series.