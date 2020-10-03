 Skip to main content
Video: Udonis Haslem gives heated speech during Game 2

October 2, 2020
by Larry Brown

Udonis Haslem

Udonis Haslem tried to fire up his teammates during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Haslem’s Miami Heat were trailing the Los Angeles Lakers 92-79 with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. They had just scored four points in a row, and the Lakers called a timeout.

During the timeout, Haslem gave an impassioned speech.

According to reporters in attendance for the game, Haslem’s message contained multiple profanities.

Haslem, 40, is mostly on the roster to provide leadership for the Heat. He only saw action in four regular season games and has not appeared in a postseason game this year. But he helps keep the team focused, like the way he instituted a bubble rule for Miami.

The Heat still lost the game 124-114 and trail 2-0 in the series.

