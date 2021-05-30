Video: Wizards’ Davis Bertans completely flopped on this play

The Washington Wizards were blown out by the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night and are on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs. That certainly isn’t because Davis Bertrans is afraid to put his body on the line in an attempt to draw a foul.

Bertrans had possibly the worst flop we will see in the NBA playoffs during Game 3. Ben Simmons did appear to hit him with a shoulder, but Bertrans sent himself flying about 10 feet while looking for a whistle. He didn’t get.

Here’s the video:

The Wizards have lost the first three games of their series against the Sixers. They shot 25 free throws compared to Philadelphia’s 20 in Saturday’s 132-103 loss, so they can’t blame the foul disparity.

We saw LeBron James receive a warning from the NBA earlier this season for this pathetic flop, but we doubt the same will happen with Bertans.