LeBron James received warning from NBA over flop

LeBron James’ flopping in Friday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies did not go unnoticed by the league office.

The NBA announced Saturday that James had received a warning for a violation of the league’s anti-flopping rules during Friday’s game.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James received a warning for violating the league’s anti-flopping rule Feb. 12 vs. Memphis. pic.twitter.com/NovQbnBEE0 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) February 13, 2021

Under the league’s rules, players receive a warning for their first offense, and receive escalating fines from that point forward. That means if James is judged to have flopped again by the NBA, he’s subject to a $5,000 fine.

James’ flop was blatant, but he did get the call. That infuriated the Grizzlies’ announcers, which you can hear in this video. In the end, James may well have no regrets about this one.