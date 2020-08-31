Vince Carter reportedly joining ESPN as NBA analyst

Vince Carter recently completed his final season as an NBA player, but he’s not stepping away from the game.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Carter will join ESPN as an NBA analyst. It’s not yet clear if he’ll be used in the studio or if he’ll do commentary for games.

Carter has long planned a broadcasting career once he retired from playing. He completed the NBPA’s “SportsCaster U” program and has even done previous work for ESPN and Turner. He even told Marchand in a 2019 interview that he was already planning his style of broadcasting.

“I wouldn’t go (the) Stephen A. (Smith) route,” Carter said last July. “I wouldn’t go the quiet route. … I want to explain the game where you are watching it and say: Ah, that makes sense.”

Carter is an NBA icon and a future Hall of Famer. His name alone will add weight to whatever he broadcasts. If his stories are half as good as one of his new colleague’s, he’ll be a hit.