Vince Carter has incredible response to jersey retirement announcement

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that they will retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 next season, and Carter was more than a little emotional over it.

Raptors team president Masai Ujiri made the announcement Friday while dedicating a basketball court in Toronto that Carter’s charity helped refurbish. Carter was overcome with emotion and had to step away to collect himself.

Watch the moment that Masai Ujiri officially announces that Vince Carter’s jersey No. 15 jersey will head to the rafters — and he is overcome with emotion: pic.twitter.com/p3PWKmdbqH — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 27, 2024

It’s official. Masai Ujiri announces that the Raptors will retire Vince Carter’s #15 jersey. Vince is overcome with emotion. pic.twitter.com/ekKt3sk9lz — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) September 27, 2024

Even if Carter may have had some advance warning that the announcement was coming, it was clearly a lot for him to take in. The NBA legend spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Raptors before being traded and became a superstar there. Though he ultimately was dealt to New Jersey in December 2004, his Raptors tenure remains his most iconic.

Another team will also be retiring Carter’s number next year, but that might not be as meaningful as this announcement.