Vince Carter has incredible response to jersey retirement announcement

September 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
Vince Carter crying

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that they will retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 next season, and Carter was more than a little emotional over it.

Raptors team president Masai Ujiri made the announcement Friday while dedicating a basketball court in Toronto that Carter’s charity helped refurbish. Carter was overcome with emotion and had to step away to collect himself.

Even if Carter may have had some advance warning that the announcement was coming, it was clearly a lot for him to take in. The NBA legend spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Raptors before being traded and became a superstar there. Though he ultimately was dealt to New Jersey in December 2004, his Raptors tenure remains his most iconic.

Another team will also be retiring Carter’s number next year, but that might not be as meaningful as this announcement.

