Viral video shows what Ime Udoka said to LeBron James before ejection

Ime Udoka was ejected from his Houston Rockets’ 107-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night due to an exchange he had with LeBron James. Now we have a better idea of what the Rockets coach may have said to James.

A popular lipreading account on X called “LegendZ” posted a video on Sunday that compiled a few different clips/angles of the exchange to piece together what was said.

LEAKED Audio Of Ime Udoka Trash Talking LeBron James👀: Udoka: “Stop crying like b*tches, man” LeBron: “We’re all grown men, that b*tch word ain’t cool” Udoka: “Soft a** boy, stop b*tching. Acting like you’re gonna do something” pic.twitter.com/tmcFFsxpUu — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) December 3, 2023

Udoka was needling James for complaining about a call not going the Lakers’ way. The Rockets coach appeared to tell James to “stop crying like b–ches, man.”

James appeared to take issue with Udoka’s choice of words.

“We’re all grown men, that b–ch word ain’t cool,” James appeared to say back.

James also told Udoka not to use the B-word word “so loosely.”

Udoka then goaded James, asking him “what are you going to do about it?”

Udoka continued to namecall James a bit, apparently calling him a “soft a– boy, stop b–ching. Acting like you’re gonna do something.”

It was right after Udoka said those final words that he got whistled by the official who was next to them and ejected.

Udoka’s Rockets were down by 16 at the time of the exchange, and they lost by 10, so the coach’s words didn’t turn the outcome. However, the video appears to be an example of the tone Udoka is setting in Houston. The 6-foot-5 former NBA player is making clear that his team is going to be tough.