Warriors taking shot on 2018 NBA draft bust

The Golden State Warriors will be trying to wave their magic wand with a former draft bust.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wednesday that the Warriors have signed swingman Jerome Robinson to a one-year training camp deal. The 25-year-old will compete for one of Golden State’s final remaining open roster spots.

Robinson was a major swing-and-miss for the LA Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft. He went with a lottery pick (No. 13 overall) and was selected ahead of players such as Michael Porter Jr., Robert Williams III, Jalen Brunson, and Mitchell Robinson. But Robinson displayed very little with the Clippers, was traded to the Washington Wizards within two years, then got waived by the Wizards after another year. He has not played in the NBA since and holds career averages of 4.5 points per game on 36.3 percent from the field.

The Warriors do have a bit of familiarity with Robinson, who spent time last season with their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, and averaged 20.2 points per game in 22 total appearances. While there is still not much to indicate that Robinson is a capable NBA player, he becomes the latest forgotten name to get a shot in training camp for Golden State this year.