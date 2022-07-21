Warriors giving big opportunity to former viral star

Several years after he first rose to prominence, one NBA player is getting his shot with the defending champions.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that guard Mac McClung has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. The deal is for a standard, non-guaranteed contract, not an Exhibit 10 deal. That is notable because it gives McClung a chance to make the Warriors roster out of training camp, Charania adds.

McClung, 23, entered the basketball consciousness back in high school when he became a viral star for his high-flying dunk mixtapes. Some of McClung’s highlight videos have garnered several million views online.

The 6-foot-2 McClung would go on to play college basketball at Georgetown before transferring to Texas Tech. He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft but worked his way up from the G League. McClung eventually made brief cameos for both the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Playing in Summer League for the Warriors this year, McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists per game. With Gary Payton II now in Portland, McClung may have a solid opportunity to crack Golden State’s final roster. That said, the Warriors did also bring in another guard (a former amateur star himself) earlier in the offseason.