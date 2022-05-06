Warriors getting another lift from K-Pop star

The Golden State Warriors’ good luck charm of sorts is back at it again.

K-Pop star BamBam, a member of the boy band Got7, gave the Warriors another helping hand this week. Warriors guard Gary Payton II is up for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the 2021-22 season. The award is voted on by fans as well as an NBA executive panel.

BamBam, who has over ten million followers on Twitter, did his part by encouraging his fans to vote for Payton for the award.

Payton is currently out after breaking his elbow on a controversial flagrant foul by Dillon Brooks (video here). But the Golden State fanbase has rallied around Payton in light of his absence, and BamBam is certainly helping Payton’s cause here too.

The 25-year-old K-Pop sensation BamBam is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to mobilizing fans. The Warriors actually hired BamBam in December to be a global ambassador for them, and he may have been the difference-maker in getting one of their players to the All-Star Game.