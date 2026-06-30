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Warriors’ pursuit of Anthony Davis hits serious roadblock

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Anthony Davis in a Mavericks uniform
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ hopes of pairing Anthony Davis with LeBron James appear to be fading.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Tuesday that the Warriors’ efforts to trade for Davis do not appear to be gaining traction, in large part because the Washington Wizards have not shown any real interest in discussing a deal.

“I’m taking the Anthony Davis thing off the frontburner,” Windhorst said. “I do not have data that says that’s likely to happen. My information can change, but I do not see traction from the Wizards to want to do that, and the Warriors told Jimmy Butler they’re not trading him.”

Reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that the Warriors were trying to trade for Davis and pair him up with James again. While Golden State’s pursuit of James appears to be continuing, their efforts to pry Davis away from Washington have gone nowhere.

The Wizards’ stance makes sense. They traded for Davis and Trae Young last season with the long-term intention of trying to pair them together this season. They would need a very compelling reason to split them up before even getting the chance to put their plan into action.

Still, there have been persistent trade rumors regarding Davis this offseason. It may simply be that the Warriors do not really have anything that the Wizards would find enticing in a trade package.

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