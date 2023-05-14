Warriors could undergo major front-office change?

Bob Myers is largely responsible for assembling a Golden State Warriors core that has won four NBA titles, but there is a chance the longtime executive will not be back with the franchise next season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that Myers, whose contract is set to expire this summer, is “uncertain” about his future with the Warriors.

“With his contract expiring at the end of June, Bob Myers told me last night that he plans to take a couple weeks to make a decision about his future running the Golden State Warriors,” Wojnarowski said. “It’s a decision he said he is torn about, in large part because of his relationships with the core three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and his coach, Steve Kerr.”

Woj noted that Warriors players and Kerr are all rallying Myers to return.

“(They’ve won) four championships under Myers and (it’s) an organization where he just carries a tremendous amount of weight and respect,” Wojnarowski added. “You heard all the players and (Kerr) talk about how badly they want Bob Myers back. He’s not there yet on a decision.”

Myers, a former NCAA champion player at UCLA, was hired by the Warriors in 2011 after he spent several years as an agent. Golden State drafted Thompson that offseason and Green the next, which is when Myers was promoted to general manager. The Warriors then went on to win four titles, with Myers being named NBA Executive of the Year in 2015 and 2017.

There has been talk for a while now that Myers could consider opportunities elsewhere. It is possible he feels Golden State’s championship window is closing quickly and would rather build something elsewhere than rebuild with the Warriors.

If Myers does leave, the Warriors may already have a replacement in mind.