Former NBA All-Star joins Warriors’ coaching staff

The Golden State Warriors have added a couple of notable names to their coaching staff.

The Warriors are planning to hire Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse as assistant coaches, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says.

The Golden State Warriors are planning to hire Terry Stotts as lead assistant coach and Jerry Stackhouse as an assistant, sources tell ESPN. Both come to Steve Kerr’s staff with significant head coaching experience. pic.twitter.com/fQf1mR0A7y — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2024

Stackhouse has been coaching since 2015 after finishing up an 18-year career as an NBA player. The 49-year-old made two All-Star teams during his playing days. He has served as a head coach for the Toronto Raptors’ G League team (2016-2018), and most recently, he was the head coach at Vanderbilt (2019-2024). He was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2023 but was fired after a disappointing 9-23 campaign last season.

Stotts, 66, has over a decade-and-a-half of experience as an NBA assistant with four different teams (including the Dallas Mavericks, whom he won the 2011 NBA title with). He also previously served as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks (from 2002-04), the Milwaukee Bucks (from 2005-07), and the Trail Blazers (from 2012-21). Stotts holds an overall head coaching record of 517-486 (.515) with nine playoff appearances and one conference finals berth, so he would bring plenty of knowledge and experience to Golden State. However, he suddenly resigned from his most recent job as an assistant with the Bucks just a few weeks into the start of the 2023-2024 season.