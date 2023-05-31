Warriors owner Joe Lacob could pull controversial move amid Bob Myers exit?

Though he won’t quite be promoting himself, Joe Lacob could be doing the next best (or perhaps worst) thing amid Bob Myers’ departure.

The Golden State Warriors GM Myers officially announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position. Myers, who had been the team’s GM for over a decade and was responsible for building the Warriors dynasty that had ruled the NBA for the better part of the last decade, will be leaving a gaping hole atop the Golden State front office.

According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, the Warriors owner Lacob is considering a controversial move in the wake of Myers’ decision to step down — elevating his son Kirk Lacob, currently the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations, to a more prominent role. Andrews adds that Warriors executive Mike Dunleavy Jr, a former Golden State player, is expected to receive a more prominent role as well.

The Dunleavy Jr. news is not particularly surprising since reports from weeks ago had already tabbed him as Myers’ likely successor. But the bit about Kirk Lacob is sure to spark debate since he is the owner’s son and since his body of work is less well-known.

To be fair, Kirk has worked in the Warriors front office since 2010 and has worked his way up the ranks to his current post (you can read more about his journey here). But many will be unable to see past the Lacob last name, making any such high-profile elevation likely to generate some backlash.