Warriors considering major offseason changes?

The Golden State Warriors have no intention of going into rebuild mode after longtime general manager Bob Myers resigned, but that does not necessarily mean they have ruled out breaking up their core.

Jordan Poole has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate heading into the summer. Poole is set to earn $27.4 million next season in the first year of his four-year, $123 million extension, and some have wondered if the Golden State will want to shed his salary. Anthony Slater of The Athletic was told by sources that the Warriors do not plan to make any moves with the sole intention of decreasing their luxury tax bill, but they have not ruled out a significant trade.

Slater is under the impression that no player on Golden State’s roster aside from Stephen Curry is truly off-limits. That means the Warriors may listen to any offers that involve Poole, Draymond Green and/or Klay Thompson.

“The Warriors intend to explore various avenues to restructure the roster this summer, both small and large in scope,” Slater wrote. “That could mean Poole is part of a trade if the return package appeals. But Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere.”

Of course, team chemistry may also be a factor. Green punched Poole in the face during an Oct. 5 Warriors practice, and a video of the altercation leaked. Steve Kerr admitted after the season that the incident had a significant impact on the team. Poole also recently had a very blunt description of the relationship between him and Green.

The most likely outcome is that the Warriors keep Curry, Green and Thompson for at least another season. However, it is noteworthy that Curry is viewed as their only untouchable player. That may signal a big shift in philosophy under the team’s new front office leadership.

