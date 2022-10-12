Warriors make decision on Draymond Green punishment

The Golden State Warriors have made a decision regarding discipline for Draymond Green.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Green has been fined but will not be suspended by the team for punching teammate Jordan Poole.

The Warriors expect to have Green back at practice on Thursday and playing in their final preseason game, which is on Friday.

Kerr said that they conducted numerous interviews to assess the situation when making a decision about their discipline.

“This is the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had since I’ve been coach here. Really serious stuff,” Kerr acknowledged.

Here is Steve Kerr’s full statement on the Draymond Green punishment. Fine not a suspension. Called it the “biggest crisis” they’ve faced since he’s been with Warriors. pic.twitter.com/xao83wrfT2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 12, 2022

Apparently Poole and Green got together and spoke, which will allow the parties to move forward.

Kerr said Steph Curry has been working hard behind the scenes and Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got together and had a great discussion that will help the team move forward. “This just feels right,” Kerr said of their decision to bring Draymond back — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) October 12, 2022

A report emerged last week that Green had an altercation with Poole at practice. The reports undersold the situation, because a video later emerged, and it showed Green punching Poole.

Green had been away from the team until being cleared for a return later this week.