Warriors make decision on Draymond Green punishment

October 11, 2022
by Larry Brown
Draymond Green in a warmup shirt

May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have made a decision regarding discipline for Draymond Green.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Green has been fined but will not be suspended by the team for punching teammate Jordan Poole.

The Warriors expect to have Green back at practice on Thursday and playing in their final preseason game, which is on Friday.

Kerr said that they conducted numerous interviews to assess the situation when making a decision about their discipline.

“This is the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had since I’ve been coach here. Really serious stuff,” Kerr acknowledged.

Apparently Poole and Green got together and spoke, which will allow the parties to move forward.

A report emerged last week that Green had an altercation with Poole at practice. The reports undersold the situation, because a video later emerged, and it showed Green punching Poole.

Green had been away from the team until being cleared for a return later this week.

Draymond GreenGolden State Warriors
