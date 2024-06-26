Warriors eyeing trade for 1 surprising star player?

The Golden State Warriors would lose a longtime member of their championship core if Klay Thompson departs in free agency, but they might have their eye on another star player as a potential replacement.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Wednesday that the Warriors plan to go “big fish hunting” this offseason. One player that they have interest in adding is Paul George, who has been at odds with the Los Angeles Clippers in ongoing long-term extension talks.

“Remember, last trade deadline (the Warriors) put a call in about LeBron James. They are sniffing around big deals. If Paul George was willing to leave (L.A.), they would like to be an option for him,” Windhorst said.

The Warriors are interested in acquiring Paul George via opt-in and trade, per @WindhorstESPN on @GetUpESPN: “If Paul George is willing to leave, they would like to be an option for him.” Golden State is big fish hunting to pair another star alongside Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/4dqRPo5vzl — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 26, 2024

Windhorst noted that the Warriors and other teams would only be able to add George if the 34-year-old exercises his player option for next season and is then traded. George has until Saturday to make a decision on the player option, so a deal would have to be worked out before then. Windhorst believes the Clippers are more inclined to call George’s bluff and keep him while working toward an extension.

George is said to be seeking a four-year contract from the Clippers. The team has only offered a deal similar to the three-year, $152.4 million extension Kawhi Leonard signed back in January. If that doesn’t change, there has been talk that George could use a familiar strategy to force a trade.

The Warriors clearly still want to contend for championships with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. With it looking more likely that they could lose Thompson, adding an elite veteran scorer like George might be their best option.