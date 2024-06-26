 Skip to main content
Warriors eyeing trade for 1 surprising star player?

June 26, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Shirts with the Warriors logo on them

Oct 30, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; T-shirts depicting a map of the bay area and the new bay bridge Golden State Warriors logo at Oracle Arena before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors would lose a longtime member of their championship core if Klay Thompson departs in free agency, but they might have their eye on another star player as a potential replacement.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Wednesday that the Warriors plan to go “big fish hunting” this offseason. One player that they have interest in adding is Paul George, who has been at odds with the Los Angeles Clippers in ongoing long-term extension talks.

“Remember, last trade deadline (the Warriors) put a call in about LeBron James. They are sniffing around big deals. If Paul George was willing to leave (L.A.), they would like to be an option for him,” Windhorst said.

Windhorst noted that the Warriors and other teams would only be able to add George if the 34-year-old exercises his player option for next season and is then traded. George has until Saturday to make a decision on the player option, so a deal would have to be worked out before then. Windhorst believes the Clippers are more inclined to call George’s bluff and keep him while working toward an extension.

George is said to be seeking a four-year contract from the Clippers. The team has only offered a deal similar to the three-year, $152.4 million extension Kawhi Leonard signed back in January. If that doesn’t change, there has been talk that George could use a familiar strategy to force a trade.

The Warriors clearly still want to contend for championships with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. With it looking more likely that they could lose Thompson, adding an elite veteran scorer like George might be their best option.

