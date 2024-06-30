Warriors eyeing trades for 2 former All-Stars?

The Golden State Warriors may be moving down the flow chart after missing out on Paul George.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Sunday that two options on the table for the Warriors are a pair of intriguing potential trades. Fischer notes that a trade for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (with draft picks going back to New Orleans) or a trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (with a pick also arriving along with him) are possibilities for Golden State.

Ingram, 26, and LaVine, 29, are a duo of ex-All-Stars who would each bring a much-needed jolt to the Warriors. The former might be a more palatable get since he is younger and only under contract for one more season, but the competition appears to be far more significant. Meanwhile, the latter would be easier to pry away but also comes with three seasons and approximately $138 million left on his contract, something that has scared away all suitors to this point.

But Golden State badly needs to maximize whatever is left of Steph Curry’s days, so upgrading their roster this offseason will be paramount. With Klay Thompson likely moving towards a bitter exit in free agency, the best move for the Warriors could be to make a big splash on the trade market. To that effect, they have several interesting chips to potentially offer, including this seemingly disgruntled veteran.