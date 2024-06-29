 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 28, 2024

Is Andrew Wiggins upset with Warriors over recent move?

June 28, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Andrew Wiggins in his Warriors uniform

Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins reportedly will not play for Team Canada in the upcoming Paris Olympics. The 1-time NBA All-Star doesn’t sound too happy about the decision.

The move to keep Wiggins off the team was said to be a “mutual decision” between the Warriors and their player, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. Wiggins dealt with an ankle injury late in the 2023-24 campaign.

But if you ask Team Canada’s top brass, Wiggins wasn’t exactly on board with the “mutual” decision.

Team Canada general manager Rowan Barrett and head coach Jordi Fernandez both stated that Wiggins was “disappointed” in the development. Wiggins was said to have been preparing intently to join the powerhouse Canada squad in Paris next month.

“I feel for him because I know he wanted to be here,” said Fernandez when asked about Wiggins. “It’s a position where it’s not in our hands. We don’t like it, we respect. And we just gotta move on.”

The Warriors have been aggressively shopping Wiggins in the trade market this offseason. Golden State appears to be trying to preserve their asset amid a tumultuous offseason for the franchise.

Wiggins is entering the second year of a four-year, $109 million extension he signed with the Warriors in 2022. He averaged a career-low 13.2 points on 45.3% from the field last season.

Article Tags

Andrew WigginsGolden State Warriors
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus