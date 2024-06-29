Is Andrew Wiggins upset with Warriors over recent move?

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins reportedly will not play for Team Canada in the upcoming Paris Olympics. The 1-time NBA All-Star doesn’t sound too happy about the decision.

The move to keep Wiggins off the team was said to be a “mutual decision” between the Warriors and their player, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. Wiggins dealt with an ankle injury late in the 2023-24 campaign.

Mutual decision between the Warriors and Andrew Wiggins to prioritize his health and hold him out of Olympics, I’m told. Doesn’t preclude GSW from possibly trading him, but it’s a medical decision. Wiggins dealt with an ankle issue late this past season. https://t.co/W3jyDMY8Y1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 28, 2024

But if you ask Team Canada’s top brass, Wiggins wasn’t exactly on board with the “mutual” decision.

Team Canada general manager Rowan Barrett and head coach Jordi Fernandez both stated that Wiggins was “disappointed” in the development. Wiggins was said to have been preparing intently to join the powerhouse Canada squad in Paris next month.

“I feel for him because I know he wanted to be here,” said Fernandez when asked about Wiggins. “It’s a position where it’s not in our hands. We don’t like it, we respect. And we just gotta move on.”

Rowan Barrett and Jordi Fernandez both emphasized how disappointed Wiggins was when Warriors made the move to ‘pull him’ from national team. Barrett said Wiggins had been training hard, was looking forward to following in his Mom’s footsteps as an Olympian. 1/ — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) June 28, 2024

Canada basketball head coach Jordi Fernandez on not having Andrew Wiggins in training camp: “I feel for him because I know he wanted to be here…. It’s a position where it’s not in our hands. We don’t like it, we respect. And we just gotta move on.” pic.twitter.com/yEkl6KvSH0 — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) June 28, 2024

The Warriors have been aggressively shopping Wiggins in the trade market this offseason. Golden State appears to be trying to preserve their asset amid a tumultuous offseason for the franchise.

Wiggins is entering the second year of a four-year, $109 million extension he signed with the Warriors in 2022. He averaged a career-low 13.2 points on 45.3% from the field last season.