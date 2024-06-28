Brandon Ingram linked to 4 potential trade suitors

Brandon Ingram appears to be drawing some solid interest from teams in both conferences.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Friday that the New Orleans Pelicans forward Ingram, who is expected to be available for trade this offseason, has interest from at least four outside suitors. Fischer mentions the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and Sacramento Kings as teams to monitor when it comes to Ingram.

The former All-Star Ingram, 26, is one of the more interesting cases on the offseason trade market. He just averaged over 20 points per game for the fifth straight season and has also expanded his playmaking role in recent years (with 5.7 assists a game last season). But Ingram doesn’t quite have the juice to be a true No. 1 option on offense and also plays a more slow, methodical style that no longer fits very well with the young Pelicans.

With Ingram about to enter the final year of his contract at $36 million, it makes sense for New Orleans to try to get closer to full value for him right now rather than waiting until the trade deadline next February. As for which of the four mentioned suitors here makes the most sense for the former No. 2 overall pick Ingram, it could be the one that has already been linked to him for months now.