Warriors interested in signing Kevin Love if bought out by Cavs?

Kevin Love had several battles in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but he may actually end up wearing their jersey before long.

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle reported this week that there is a growing sentiment around the league that Love will negotiate a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers and sign a veteran minimum deal with a contender. Simmons notes that the Warriors are one such option.

A buyout will not be easy since Love is still owed a colossal $60 million over the next two seasons. But his role with the Cavs has increasingly diminished in recent years. It could shrink even further next season.

Love, 32, is a California native and grew up in the Pacific Northwest city of Lake Oswego, Oreg. He will be playing with Warriors star Draymond Green on the United States Olympic team this summer. Love was also famously childhood friends with Klay Thompson as the two played Little League Baseball together.

A Love-Warriors partnership would also be an interesting development after the team came close to trading for him several years ago.