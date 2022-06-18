Warriors’ Kevon Looney made funny admission about locker room celebration

Shortly after the Golden State Warriors downed the Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship, they vanished into their locker-room to celebrate. But said celebration could be heard outside the doors and it included a very specific chant that Kevon Looney later owned up to.

The Dubs were chanting "F**k you Draymond" in the locker room after the game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/x1KZHVwYeC — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022

“Basically we were saying, f–k you, Draymond. That’s what we were saying. But it was fun, though. It was just a fun moment for us,” Otto Porter Jr. said.

“Fun moment. Draymond been yelling at us all year, too,” Looney added.

The chant wasn’t just a parody of what Warriors players had heard from Boston fans all series, it was an entertaining rib on Green himself.

Green is known to be pretty tough on and demanding of his teammates. Most brush it off but others, such as Kevin Durant, take it more to heart. Of course, when you’re winning and ultimately walk away with a title, it’s a much easier pill to swallow and poke fun at.

Objectively, it was a funny moment for the Warriors and likely a sense of relief for Green and his teammates. But you had better believe when they return to the court next season, they’re going to hear more of that chant from opposing fans.