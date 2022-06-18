 Skip to main content
Warriors’ Kevon Looney made funny admission about locker room celebration

June 18, 2022
by Dan Benton
Kevon Looney wearing a headband

Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after the Golden State Warriors downed the Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship, they vanished into their locker-room to celebrate. But said celebration could be heard outside the doors and it included a very specific chant that Kevon Looney later owned up to.

“Basically we were saying, f–k you, Draymond. That’s what we were saying. But it was fun, though. It was just a fun moment for us,” Otto Porter Jr. said.

“Fun moment. Draymond been yelling at us all year, too,” Looney added.

The chant wasn’t just a parody of what Warriors players had heard from Boston fans all series, it was an entertaining rib on Green himself.

Green is known to be pretty tough on and demanding of his teammates. Most brush it off but others, such as Kevin Durant, take it more to heart. Of course, when you’re winning and ultimately walk away with a title, it’s a much easier pill to swallow and poke fun at.

Objectively, it was a funny moment for the Warriors and likely a sense of relief for Green and his teammates. But you had better believe when they return to the court next season, they’re going to hear more of that chant from opposing fans.

