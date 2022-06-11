ESPN tries to censor Celtics fans’ anti-Draymond Green chant

Boston Celtics fans were at it again on Friday night with their anti-Draymond Green chants. ABC/ESPN were ready for them.

During the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Boston, Celtics fans started back up with their chants against Green.

Fans could be heard chanting “f— you Draymond,” inside TD Garden.

That’s the same chant that was heard in Game 3 (video here).

ABC/ESPN didn’t want that type of profane chant to go out on their telecast, especially with the game being broadcast over the air. So they did their best to muffle the chants.

You can hear how the chants became less clear, though the profanity initially was uncensored.

ABC trying to muffle the audio does nothing lol https://t.co/QyKCcsEXMK — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 11, 2022

Some with the Warriors took offense to the chants.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Klay Thompson took aim at Celtics fans over the chants. Green’s wife also expressed her strong displeasure with Boston fans.