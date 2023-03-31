Warriors set for major boost ahead of playoffs?

The defending champions may be entering scary hours once again.

Jason Dumas of 95.7 The Game in San Francisco reported Friday that Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has returned to the Bay Area. Wiggins had spent most of the recent weeks out of town, Dumas adds.

This update comes after Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed earlier this week that Wiggins has been working out on a daily basis during his absence.

Still no timetable on Andrew Wiggins, but Steve Kerr says Wiggins is "working out every day" on his own right now — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 29, 2023

The former No. 1 overall pick Wiggins has not played since Feb. 13 (a total of 20 missed games and counting) due to personal reasons. The nature of the issue that Wiggins is dealing with has not been disclosed, and no timetable has been given for a potential return to action.

Nonetheless, Warriors fans will be encouraged by the news that Wiggins has returned to the Bay Area. The team clearly misses his disruptive defense and his release-valve shotmaking, two huge keys to the Warriors’ championship victory last season. Golden State is just 11-9 since Wiggins last played and are only a game away from falling into play-in tournament range.

But the playoffs still do not begin for a couple of weeks, and the Warriors remain confident in their chances. Regardless of if Wiggins returns, they recently got another important player back from a lengthy absence too.