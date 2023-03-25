Warriors reportedly settle Gary Payton II trade issue with Blazers

The Golden State Warriors have settled their issues with the Portland Trail Blazers stemming from the Gary Payton II trade.

The Warriors will pursue no further action against the Blazers over the Payton trade, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Golden State also will not ask the league for any further action.

The Warriors and Blazers negotiated a Payton trade in February, but it nearly fell apart when Golden State accused Portland of withholding pertinent medical information when their doctors found Payton to be significantly injured. The Warriors went ahead with the deal, but it was clear they still were not happy with Portland over how things went down.

Ultimately, the only hit the Blazers will take from this will be a reputational one. Perhaps the Warriors simply could not find the evidence they would have wanted to prove their accusations.