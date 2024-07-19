Warriors owner Joe Lacob addresses possibility of bid for Celtics

Will longtime Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob be cashing out his stake in the team in favor of a homecoming to the East Coast? The Magic 8 Ball says, “Don’t count on it.”

Lacob appeared this week on “The Athletic NBA Show” with David Aldridge and Marcus Thompson. At one point in the episode, Lacob was asked about the possibility of him making a bid for the Boston Celtics, who were recently put up for sale by owner Wyc Grousbeck. Lacob responded by shooting down the idea emphatically.

“No chance,” he said, per NESN. “No chance, sorry. That ship sailed a long time ago. A long, long time ago. I’m a Warrior, this is my identity, it’s our identity. I love what we’ve done. I love our fans, our arena, [and] the last decade, and I just wanna do more. I just wanna create an even longer and even greater legacy for this organization.”

Lacob, 68, is a native of Bedford, Mass. He also used to be a part-owner of the Celtics along with Grousbeck from 2006-10 (including for Boston’s NBA title in 2008). Lacob then had to sell his stake in the Celtics after agreeing to purchase the Warriors in 2010.

Similarly, a return to Boston’s ownership group would force Lacob to sell his stake in the Warriors, the team he helped lead to four NBA championships in the last decade. Lacob clearly has no interest in doing that, but it is still possible he could rekindle his longstanding desire to buy an MLB team.

As for the Celtics, an expected new majority owner is already emerging, and it may be a very familiar one.