Celtics sale may not lead to major change in ownership?

The Boston Celtics are for sale, but the new owner may wind up being a familiar one to the current group.

Celtics ownership group Boston Basketball Partners LLC, led by majority owner Wyc Grousbeck, announced earlier this week that the team would be sold, possibly as soon as this year. According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, however, there is hope within the organization that minority owner Steve Pagliuca will emerge as the winning bidder.

In a statement issued Monday, Pagliuca made clear that he planned to be “a proud participant in the bidding process.”

I am grateful and thankful for the 21-year partnership I have enjoyed with Wyc and Irv Grousbeck, the Epstein family, and all the incredible Celtics investment partners. (See attached photo for full statement.) pic.twitter.com/4JtIu5gZbY — Steve Pagliuca (@pagsceltics) July 1, 2024

Pagliuca is already well-accustomed to the Celtics organization. He is a managing general partner of the team and sits on the NBA’s Board of Governors. If he became the controlling owner, it would likely signal that major changes are not coming to the organization.

This would be welcome news for many Celtics fans, who desperately want to avoid one group taking over.